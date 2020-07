Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 00:31 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government will pay nearly US$2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to innoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract for 100 million doses ...

