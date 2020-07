Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 17:45 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump’s deployment of Homeland Security agents to U.S. cities seeing a spike in crime is drawing criticism from local leaders who say the federal presence is exacerbating tensions rather than bringing peace.

