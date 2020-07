Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 11:57 Hits: 2

The US on Wednesday confirmed that it ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property" and the private information of Americans. China had condemned the move and threatened retaliatory measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200722-us-orders-china-to-close-consulate-in-houston-beijing-vows-retaliation