Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 12:56 Hits: 1

Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE will get $1.95 billion from the U.S. government to produce and deliver 100 million doses of theirCovid-19 vaccine candidate.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200722-us-to-pay-pfizer-biontech-1-95-billion-for-100-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses