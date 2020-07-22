With schools still shut in Nairobi, a boxing youth programme proves especially important

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:42 Hits: 1

At the Mathare North Boxing Club in Nairobi you won't find seasoned professionals being trained to fight in the ring. Instead the club has a youth programme that aims to give local children and teenagers an outlet, and a way to stay off the streets. With all grade schools in Kenya closed until January 2021, kids in the dangerous slum of Mathare have few places to go. Alternative programmes, such as this boxing club, are even more essential.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200717-covid-nairobi-kenya-boxing-youth