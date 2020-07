Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 12:18 Hits: 1

An overvalued US dollar is ripe for a sharp decline, owing to America’s rapidly worsening macroeconomic imbalances and a government that is abdicating all semblance of global – or even domestic – leadership. And the European Union's approval of a joint rescue fund is likely to accelerate the euro's rise.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-rescue-fund-weakens-dollar-hegemony-by-stephen-s-roach-2020-07