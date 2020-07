Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:36 Hits: 2

Just when you think Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot get any worse, reports of their cruel tactics reach new heights. Mother Jones reports that two whistleblowers from Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana shared…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/whistleblowers-say-ice-intentionally-withheld-personal-protective-equipment-during-covid-19-pandemic/