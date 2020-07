Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 00:12 Hits: 4

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has passed 15 million, a quarter of which are in the US. Meanwhile, Germany may soon begin mandatory testing at airports for arrivals from risk countries. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-global-infections-top-15-million/a-54271552?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf