Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 02:21 Hits: 4

Archaeological evidence discovered in central Mexico suggests humans were living in the Americas at least 10,000 years earlier than previously thought. Scientists found hundreds of sophisticated tools at the site.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexican-cave-tools-show-earlier-human-arrival-in-north-america/a-54270986?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf