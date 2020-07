Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 02:38 Hits: 4

Government officials and pro-Russian separatists have agreed on the terms of a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. European leaders had demanded such a deal before they would agree to holding a new summit on Ukraine.

