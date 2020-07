Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:21 Hits: 2

The self-confessed middleman in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was in a critical condition Wednesday after appearing to have attempted to kill himself, police said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200722-middleman-in-malta-journalist-murder-appears-to-attempt-suicide