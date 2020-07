Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 07:30 Hits: 5

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to urge Lebanon to enact badly-needed reforms to help get the country out of an acute financial crisis during a visit to Beirut which started on Thursday with a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/23/french-foreign-minister-starts-lebanon-visit-to-urge-reform