Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 02:50 Hits: 4

SHANGHAI: The move by the United States government to shut down China's consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for American failures ahead of presidential elections in November, Chinese state media said in editorials published on Thursday (Jun 23). The United States said on Wednesday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-media-blasts-houston-consulate-shutdown-donald-trump-12955742