Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 02:51 Hits: 4

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah left for the United States Thursday to undergo medical treatment, his office said, days after he had surgery for an undisclosed illness.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kuwait-s-emir-travels-to-us-for-medical-treatment-12955738