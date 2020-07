Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 18:43 Hits: 6

China-U.S. relations will likely be chilly no matter who wins the election. But how a Biden or Trump White House confronts Beijing could differ.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2020/0722/As-China-tensions-rise-Trump-and-Biden-spar-for-tough-guy-mantle?icid=rss