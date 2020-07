Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 07:18 Hits: 7

California overtakes New York as the worst-hit state in the US; global caseload exceeds 15 million; PNG calls for help.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/south-korea-posts-coronavirus-export-slump-live-updates-200722235645182.html