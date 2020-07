Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

Once again, the European Union has shown that it is capable of rising to the occasion and coming to the assistance of Europeans in a time of need. A groundbreaking agreement for a new EU-financed recovery fund may not satisfy all of Europe's needs; but it is precisely what the bloc needs now.

