Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:39 Hits: 0

The US has not only the world’s highest number of COVID-19 deaths, but also the highest child poverty rate among rich democracies. With unemployment skyrocketing and government support expiring, the situation for children is set to deteriorate further, with severe long-term consequences.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-child-poverty-us-cares-act-by-lisa-a-gennetian-and-jeff-madrick-2020-07