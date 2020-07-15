The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Left Remakes the World: Amna Akbar on Canceling Rent, Defunding Police Where We Go from Here

We look at another looming crisis for the American public: mass evictions. More than four months into a pandemic that has left millions unemployed, eviction freezes across the country are ending, even as case numbers rise and states reimpose lockdown measures. As the Cancel the Rent movement inspires rent strikes and protests nationwide, a coalition of labor unions, workers and racial and social justice groups in 25 states plans to stage a mass walkout this Monday called the “Strike for Black Lives.” We speak with Amna Akbar, law professor at Ohio State University, who wrote about how to respond to all of this in her op-ed in Sunday’s New York Times headlined “The Left Is Remaking the World.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/15/amna_akbar_on_canceling_rent_defunding

