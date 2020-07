Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 00:59 Hits: 3

Civil rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has added Trump administration official and noted white supremacist Stephen Miller to its “Extremists Files” for his role in implementing some of the most inhumane and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/stephen-miller-gets-added-to-splcs-extremist-files/