Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 01:11 Hits: 3

by John E. Finn, Wesleyan University Many public health professionals and politicians are urging or requiring citizens to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/people-say-the-constitution-means-they-dont-have-to-wear-a-mask-heres-why-theyre-wrong/