Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 01:29 Hits: 3

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening appeared to contradict President Donald Trump’s admission at an earlier White House coronavirus briefing that the pandemic would grow worse. Hannity told his primetime viewers that…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/hannity-immediately-contradicts-trumps-grim-admission-about-the-pandemic/