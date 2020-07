Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 07:09 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: A Filipino plantation worker was hacked to death by his colleague at Ladang Sabang Maju, Sugut in Beluran on Wednesday (July 22).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/23/filipino-plantation-worker-hacked-to-death-in-beluran