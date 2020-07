Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 05:03 Hits: 5

A temporary basic income for the world's poorest 2.7 billion people in 132 developing countries could help slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing them to stay home, according to a U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) report released on Thursday.

