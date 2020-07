Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:29 Hits: 4

For now, the 2020 election is a referendum on President Trump. But as November nears, the race will morph into a choice – and trust on handling the pandemic and its impacts may well be the decider.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/Politics-Watch/2020/0722/Campaigning-in-America-s-year-of-crisis?icid=rss