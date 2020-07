Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 14:36 Hits: 1

In the last two decades, the European Union has banned many active pesticide ingredients because of their damaging health and environmental effects. With leading global agrochemical firms now seeking new markets to conquer, developing countries urgently need strict controls of their own.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/harmful-pesticides-threaten-global-south-by-layla-liebetrau-2020-07