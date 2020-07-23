Mitch McConnell thinks expiring COVID-19 benefits are super funny

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 02:00 Hits: 4

Yertle the Goddamn Fucking Disgrace (apologies to Dr. Seuss) doesn’t seem to think helping out unemployed workers and others screwed sideways by the coronavirus pandemic—and Donald Trump’s feckless, floundering response to it—is an urgent matter. At least not as urgent as, say, forcing barmy right-wing justices on us, our children, and/or our still-frozen embryo clones.

Thursday, Politico’s Jake Sherman asked our reptilian overlord if a new coronavirus bill will pass by the end of the week, as some in the Trump administration have been promising:

I just asked @senatemajldr if he anticipates a coronavirus bill will pass by the end of next week Ã¢Â�Â� which is what @stevenmnuchin1 and @MarkMeadows are running around the Hill saying. MCCONNELL let out a big laugh and said: Ã¢Â�Â�No.Ã¢Â�Â� July 21, 2020

Hmm, it’s not like anyone is depending on those extra dollars, is it?

Did you enjoy your vacation, Mitch? Hardly anyone else has this summer.

The New York Times:

When millions of Americans began losing their jobs in March, the federal government stepped in with a life preserver: $600 a week in extra unemployment benefits to allow workers to pay rent and buy groceries, and to cushion the economy. With economic conditions again deteriorating, that life preserver will disappear within days if Congress doesn’t act to extend it. That could prompt a wave of evictions and inflict more financial harm on millions of Americans while further damaging the economy. Even the threat of a lapse in benefits could prove harmful, economists warn, by forcing households to make precautionary spending cuts.

Glad you find this all so amusing, Mitch. Maybe Siri—or HAL 9000—can school you on the subtle nuances of pretending to be human. It’s worth a shot, right?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1962895