The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

COVID-Stricken Marc Lamont Hill: New Floyd Video Shows Familiar Ritual of Racist Police Terror

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg1 marclamonthill floydarrest

In Minneapolis, newly released police body camera footage reveals devastating new details of George Floyd’s killing on Memorial Day, showing that officers pulled a gun, swore at George Floyd to “get out of the f—ing car,” as he wept and pleaded, “Please don’t shoot me.” The video also showed that medics did not appear to rush to Floyd’s aid after they arrived on the scene. We discuss the latest developments in the case that sparked an ongoing national uprising against racism and police violence, with Marc Lamont Hill, author of “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond.” Lamont Hill also discusses how he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/16/marc_lamont_hill_george_floyd_killing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version