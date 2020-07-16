The Pandemic Could Get Much, Much Worse : Is Another Lockdown the Only Way to Avoid Catastrophe?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 12:41 Hits: 1

As health experts warn the coronavirus is on the rise in 41 states, many governors are reimposing restrictions after attempts at opening up the economy, but President Trump wants schools open. We speak with public health historian John Barry, who warns “The Pandemic Could Get Much, Much Worse” if we don’t take bolder action now. Barry is a professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and author of “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/16/coronavirus_case_numbers_rise_reimposed_lockdowns