Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 19:51 Hits: 3

An Austrian court has handed a six-month suspended jail sentence to a woman for leaving her home despite having tested positive for coronavirus. The woman said she had gone out to help a sick relative buy medicine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-suspended-sentence-for-woman-who-broke-quarantine/a-54270660?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf