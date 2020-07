Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 17:46 Hits: 3

As coronavirus fears continue to ravage Italy's tourism industry – despite the country's extraordinary cultural heritage – the government is subsidising some of its citizens to go on holiday in their home country. FRANCE 24 reports.

