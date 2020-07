Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:27 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a"law and order" mantra going into the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200722-trump-says-sending-federal-agents-to-more-us-cities-to-fight-violent-crime-spike