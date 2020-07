Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 22:48 Hits: 3

HOUSTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. state of Texas on Wednesday reported 197 COVID-19 deaths, a record high since the pandemic started this spring.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/23/us-texas-reports-record-high-daily-covid-19-deaths