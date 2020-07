Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:18 Hits: 4

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States - like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un - to participate.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/23/world-leaders-to-send-videos-instead-of-traveling-to-un-in-september