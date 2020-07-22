The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is It Time to Decentralize Power?

With more direct knowledge of the facts on the ground, it stands to reason that local, state, and regional authorities would be better placed to lead during emergencies like the COVID-19 crisis. In the latest episode of CoronaNomics, PS contributor Raghuram Rajan speaks with The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden about how policymaking can be re-delegated for an age of pandemics, de-globalization, and declining trust in centralized institutions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/is-it-time-to-decentralize-power

