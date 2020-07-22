Rep. Matt Gaetz violated House ethics rules to hire speechwriter at taxpayer expense

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

While Sen. Kelly Loeffler (who has at present taken up residence on the Senate fainting couch, which she has reserved for the remainder of the day) remains conspicuously unindicted for insider trading, and Rep. Jim Jordan continues to be given any and every House Republican role that involves shouting despite myriad accusations against him for covering up sexual assaults, and Wilbur Ross commits casual perjury while remaining unconcerned with the world knowing that yes, he stole money outright from his own business associates and will never see a day in jail from it, along comes another member of the party to foul the ethics punchbowl.

It's Rep. Matt Gaetz. Yes, I know, try to contain your shock. The ultimate Florida Man is (again) being called out for ignoring House ethics rules for the purposes of boosting his own weird-haired career, which is becoming something of a Republican theme these days.

A Politico investigation finds that Rep. Matt Gaetz sent $28,000 of taxpayer money to a speechwriting consultant, presumably for the purpose of writing Gaetz’s speeches. You can't do that: House ethics rules, or what remains of them, explicitly bar using taxpayer money to pay for outside speechwriters and similar political consultants because it is politicking, and you can't use taxpayer money for politicking. It's not that difficult a rule. Gaetz's office is now claiming that it was simply a "clerical error," which is the go-to phrase for House lawmakers getting caught brazenly swiping taxpayer cash for their own self-promotion. It's roughly akin to a bank robber complaining that they didn't steal the money, they just forgot they didn't have an account at that bank when making an armed withdrawal.

Incidentally, because f'ing Matt Gaetz, the speechwriter in question is Darren Beattie, who was booted from even the proudly racist Donald Trump administration after he was caught attending a white nationalist-friendly convention. Gaetz just wanted to make sure the talented conservative racist landed on his feet, no doubt.

In another curiosity, Politico discovered that an unknown "private company" built a television studio in Matt Gaetz's dad's house, apparently at no cost to Gaetz. This allows Gaetz to comfortably broadcast his, well, incoherent yelling while back home in Florida. The private company apparently then charges television networks for the feed to that studio, charging Gaetz a $100-per-month fee for the arrangement.

While I suspect the whole nation and three-quarters of Congress support anything that gets Rep. Matt Gaetz off the House floor for a day, the expert-identified obvious problem with this is that the Gaetz family got something of significant value—a "television studio"—installed for essentially free, which counts as a gift, which is also not allowed. The private company may have an arrangement with the networks, but the result remains that they gave Gaetz something of value due to his role as sitting U.S. congresscreature.

Gaetz's defense on this one seems not yet fully formed, but it's likely going to depend on what "television studio" really means in this context. Are we talking about a bath towel backdrop tacked to a wall in front of a smartphone, or actual construction with soundproofing, professional lighting, and other measures? Either way, it's likely that Gaetz's only punishment will be a requirement that he pay out of his own personal pocket. Let's not get too excited by visions of consequences here.

