Southern Poverty Law Center adds White House aide Stephen Miller to 'Extremist File'

Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Civil rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has added Trump administration official and noted white supremacist Stephen Miller to its “Extremists Files” for his role in implementing some of the most inhumane and racist immigration policies in modern U.S. history, putting this taxpayer-paid official alongside notorious racists and bigots like former KKK grand wizard David Duke and dead homophobe Fred Phelps of the Westboro Baptist Church.

“Stephen Miller is the architect behind some of the most draconian anti-immigrant policies that we’ve seen from the Trump administration,” SPLC senior investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden said in a statement received by Daily Kos, stating that leaked communications with fellow racists from before he joined the White House “essentially provided a roadmap for the dehumanizing and hateful policies that we’ve seen enacted under this administration.”

“Through the conscious use of fearmongering and xenophobia, Miller implements policies which demonize immigrants, regardless of their immigration status, in an apparent effort to halt all forms of immigration to the United States,” the SPLC said in its new “Extremists” profile on the notorious racist, who was a Senate aide to Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III before joining the White House to implement his white supremacist vision.

Emails leaked to SPLC from that time and leading up through impeached president Donald Trump’s campaign revealed Miller promoted the racist propaganda of anti-immigrant hate group Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) dozens of times. Someone as vile as Miller might actually be pleased to know that he’s listed alongside CIS’ founder, eugenist John Tanton, in the SPLC files. In other leaked emails, Miller echoed paranoid, white supremacist conspiracy theory around the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which he would later help end after joining impeached president Donald Trump to occupy the White House.

“In the trove of emails analyzed by Hatewatch, Miller vocalized a belief in the idea that DACA recipients would advance the reshaping of the U.S.’ demographics by replacing native born citizens,” the report said. “On June 18, 2020, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the program in a 5-4 ruling.” Trump and Miller had fully expected a win from the conservative court, so this lawless administration is now just openly defying the courts and refusing to fully reopen the program to new applicants.

Miller has also been one of officials responsible for the impeached president’s latest order stomping on legal immigration, SPLC notes: “Most recently, on April 21, 2020, The New York Times reported on how Miller and Robert Law, chief of the Office of Policy and Strategy for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), drafted President Trump’s executive order blocking the issuance of new green cards.”

“The administration cited the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the newest executive order,” SPLC continued. Lies: Miller had long been itching for a public health crisis as a pretext to implement more of his racist agenda, The New York Times reported in May. He got what he desperately wished for in COVID-19—and the fact that Black and Latino communities are being disproportionately hit by the pandemic is probably a plus to him. (Side note: his wife, Mike Pence aide Katie Miller, has also tested positive for COVID-19.)

Democrats from both the House and Senate have long called on Trump to fire Miller, but their shared hatred and contempt for immigrants regardless of legal status and people of color is a main reason why he’s one of the few Trump officials to have lasted these three and a half years. Remember, November isn’t just about ousting Trump, it’s also about ousting his destructive aide in order to begin the long road to reversing these destructive policies.

