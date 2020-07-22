Congressman who hurled vulgar slur at AOC offers a classic non-apology apology on House floor

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida is making waves after he was overheard by a reporter from The Hill accosting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, along with Texas Rep. Roger Williams. The duo lashed out, wagging a finger in the face of Ocasio-Cortez over her comments linking increased poverty to increased crime and calling for defunding and reallocating police funding in her district and elsewhere. Yoho reportedly exclaimed Ocasio-Cortez was a “fucking bitch” as they walked away.

Williams denied participating, saying he didn’t overhear it because he was so deep in thought about helping his constituents (that sound you just heard was the hardest of all eye rolls), but Ocasio-Cortez said Williams was lying and he fully participated in the confrontation. Their behavior was likely a violation of House rules and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called for Yoho to be formally reprimanded by Congress. There is no doubt Yoho’s and Williams’ behavior was both sexist and racist. As other male members of Congress noted, they’ve made similar comments about poverty and crime and they’ve never had such vulgarity and rage thrown at them.

Like @aoc, I believe poverty to be a root cause of crime. Wonder why Rep. Yoho hasnÃ¢Â�Â�t accosted me on the Capitol steps with the same sentiment? #shamefulhttps://t.co/f5qkC3CbTR July 21, 2020

Rep. Ted Yoho was under tremendous pressure to apologize, so much so that it was the first order of business in the House on Wednesday. Instead of offering a sincere apology, Yoho offered a classic non-apology, saying he apologized for “their misunderstanding” (meaning the reporters who overheard his comments) and then revealed the true victim here—Ted Yoho. He claimed that he never used the phrase “fucking bitch” and pointed to the fact he has a wife and a daughter. He then went further saying he “cannot apologize for his passion or for loving his God, my family and my country.” Of course, nobody asked him to apologize for any of those things. They asked him to apologize for his racist, sexist behavior to a colleague.

Rep. Yoho apologizes for "abrupt manner of the conversation I had" with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, but adds "the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding." pic.twitter.com/ScjWbquaOz July 22, 2020

For what it’s worth, Rep. Ted Yoho’s estimated net worth is more than $2 million. It’s great that he is so open about the time in his life when he was on government assistance and it is great he was able to get off government assistance and make himself a millionaire. It is also disingenuous not to recognize that his whiteness and his maleness were a factor in him being able to do so, and those factors no doubt opened doors that remain closed to others.

