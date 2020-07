Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 12:26 Hits: 4

The African continent has mostly escaped the worst of the pandemic, but now the World Health Organization is now warning of an impending acceleration of its spread. “We have always been very clear that the pandemic in Africa was a delayed pandemic, that the continent wasn’t spared,” says Dr. John Nkengasong, director for Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

