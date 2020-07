Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 08:54 Hits: 3

A shaman in Siberia who gained notoriety for claiming to have a plan to remove President Vladimir Putin from power has been released from a psychiatric clinic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/shaman-who-sought-to-drive-putin-from-kremlin-released-from-psychiatric-clinic/30741042.html