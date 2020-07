Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 23:33 Hits: 0

Syria's Baath party and its allies have won a majority in parliamentary elections that were delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exiled opposition labeled the vote a "farce."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syria-assad-s-party-wins-expected-majority-in-parliamentary-polls/a-54259180?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf