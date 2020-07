Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 09:17 Hits: 3

He was the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment. His death signaled "the end of a generational history," said President Ramaphosa.

