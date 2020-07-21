Despite Covid-19, ‘Car Wash’ parties continue in Haiti

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 18:32 Hits: 0

At least one person was killed in Port-au-Prince when police officers clashed with participants at an outdoor street party on Sunday, July 19, and several were reported injured. This gathering, known as a “Car Wash" party, is a popular summer DJ festival for young people in Haiti’s capital, mainly on Rue de l'Enterrement. But due to the continued presence of Covid-19 in Haiti, the government outlawed these parties.

