Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:44 Hits: 0

Ethiopia said Tuesday that its first-year target has been reached for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200721-ethiopia-says-it-has-reached-first-year-target-for-filling-divisive-mega-dam