Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:17 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP is firmly behind Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal amid moves by the state Opposition to take over the government.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/22/sabah-dap-pledges-support-for-warisan-led-govt