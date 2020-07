Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 10:20 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is introducing a new law compelling meatpackers to employ staff directly in industrial abattoirs rather than sub-contracting to avert further coronavirus outbreaks exacerbated by poor working conditions, a draft law showed on Wednesday.

