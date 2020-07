Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 23:41 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday (Jul 21) to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. "We're willing to work with anybody that is going to get ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-us-china-trump-12951908