Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 23:48 Hits: 3

A white District of Columbia school board member used a 3-year-old child to push racist messaging Wednesday aimed at fighting a resolution to remove police from public schools, according to the DCist. Ashley MacLeay,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/most-disgusting-things-ive-ever-heard-student-school-board-member-calls-out-racist-rant/