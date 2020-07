Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 00:19 Hits: 3

US President Donald Trump has said the coronavirus outbreak will "get worse before it gets better." In a change of tune, Trump also encouraged Americans to wear face masks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-urges-americans-to-wear-masks-says-outbreak-will-get-worse/a-54259734?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf