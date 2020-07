Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 08:15 Hits: 3

China condemned an order to close it consulate in the US city of Houston as a "political provocation" that will make diplomatic relations worse. China has threatened retaliation for the surprise decision.

